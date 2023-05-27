Kelly (forearm) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly is scheduled to DH again Saturday, as he works his way back to the majors. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said it would be reasonable to view Kelly like it's the start of spring training games for the catcher.
