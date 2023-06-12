Kelly is starting at catcher and batting seventh Monday versus the Phillies.
Kelly was activated from the 60-day injured list and will make his return to the lineup Monday. He'll replace Gabriel Moreno behind the plate, who he'll likely have to compete with for playing time moving forward.
