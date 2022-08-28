Kelly went 1-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

Kelly's first RBI came in the second inning when he walked with the bases loaded. He came around to score later on another bases loaded walk. Kelly also knocked in Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker on a ninth-inning single. The catcher had gone hitless in his last 13 at-bats, dropping his batting average to .214, but it now sits at .216 after Saturday's game.