Kelly went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 5-3 win over Washington.
After going hitless in his first 14 at-bats off the injured list, Kelly has four hits in the subsequent seven at-bats. He had been on the 60-day IL to start the season, and initial futility is the norm for players coming back from such a long stretch of not seeing MLB pitching.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Rejoins starting lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out Sunday vs. Guardians•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets rest day vs. Guardians•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Draws third straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Hitless in loss•