Devenski (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Friday and struck out two while allowing two earned runs on two hits in an inning out of the bullpen in his season debut for the affiliate.

Devenski tossed three scoreless innings over three rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before he was cleared to debut for the Triple-A club. The veteran right-hander has reached the finish line in his recovery from May 2021 Tommy John surgery, but he'll still need to perform effectively at the Triple-A level before the Diamondbacks consider purchasing his contract from Reno.