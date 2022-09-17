Walker went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Padres.

Walker was the Diamondbacks' offense in this one, teeing up a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the ninth. He doubled his homer total for September to four and extended his career high to 34 long balls on the year. The first baseman has maintained a .235/.328/.480 slash line with 83 RBI, 76 runs scored, a stolen base and 21 doubles through 142 contests, with the impressive power helping to offset some of his overall batting struggles.