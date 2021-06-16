Walker went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Giants.
Walker, who has been held out of the lineup against right-handers at times, has started seven of the last eight contests, including four of five against righties. The first baseman is 8-for-28 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and seven runs scored as a starter during that stretch. The average is still a meager .212, but he's making better contact.
