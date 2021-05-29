Walker (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth versus the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old completed his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Reno on Friday and will rejoin the Diamondbacks after spending almost three weeks on the shelf. It was Walker's second stint on the injured list this season due to the oblique injury, and he's struggled so far in 2021 with a .203/.268/.313 slash line in 71 plate appearances.
