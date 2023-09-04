Walker (elbow) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Monday against the Rockies in his return to the lineup.
Walker was lifted from Saturday's game following a hit by pitch in the right elbow, but he homered off the bench Sunday and is back in the lineup Monday. The slugger will bring an even 30 home runs and 90 RBI into action Monday.
