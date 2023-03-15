Walker (hip) is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting first baseman and cleanup hitter for Wednesday's split-squad Cactus League game against the Giants.

Walker was pulled early from Monday's game against the Rangers after being hit on the left hip by a pitch, but afterward, the team described his removal from the contest as precautionary. The fact that Walker is back in the lineup two days later seemingly supports that notion, and barring any further setbacks, he'll be on track to open the season in an everyday role coming off a career-best 2022 campaign in which he slugged 36 home runs and drove in 94 runs.