Walker started at designated hitter Monday and went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 6-2 loss to the Padres.
Walker, who was given a day off Sunday, returned to the lineup Monday. After a groin injury cropped up late in summer camp, Walker has been limited to three starts as the designated hitter. Ildemaro Vargas started at first base Monday after Jake Lamb started the first three games.
