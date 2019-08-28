Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Banks eighth steal
Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, RBI and a run Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Giants.
Considering Walker had 15 stolen bases in total across his seven prior seasons in the professional ranks, his involvement -- and success -- on the basepaths has perhaps been the most surprising aspect of his breakthrough year in the desert. Along with his providing an .832 OPS through 125 games, Walker has gone 8-for-9 on steal attempts. His eight stolen bases trail only Danny Santana among all players in baseball who have primarily played first base this season.
