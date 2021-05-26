Walker (oblique) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno and played games Monday and Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Walker is on the verge of returning to Diamondbacks, as manager Torey Lovullo estimated at least one more rehab game before the club makes a determination of whether he's ready to return. This is Walker's second stint on the injured list due to the same oblique issue, although it looks like this time he'll miss fewer game than the 18 he missed earlier.
