Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 5-0 win against the Brewers on Thursday.

Walker posted a .346/.417/.615 slash line with seven homers in August, and he carried that momentum over to the new month with his third straight multi-hit game. His first-inning, two-run homer was his first in seven games and gave him a new career season-high with 75 RBI. Walker is tied for sixth in the majors with 31 homers on the campaign.