Walker went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

Walker accounted for two of Arizona's five hits in the loss, knocking a run-scoring double in the first inning and a two-run homer to right field in the sixth. He finished with his fourth multi-hit effort over his past seven games, a stretch during which he's batting .393 (11-for-28) with three homers, eight RBI and a stolen base. Walker is up to 25 home runs on the season, marking the third time in his career he has achieved that feat.