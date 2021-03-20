Walker went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's spring game against the Brewers.

The blast was Walker's fourth in 27 spring at-bats, an encouraging sign for the first baseman who had just seven long balls over 218 at-bats in 2020. "It builds confidence," Walker told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "Because I'm not going up there thinking, 'Got to hit the ball in the air. Got to hit a homer.' I'm trusting some adjustments I made this offseason and trusting that that's going to be the result." Walker has been durable since becoming a regular in 2019, missing just 13 games the last two seasons.