Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and three strikeouts in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Phillies.

Walker struck out in his first three at-bats Friday, but he sent the game to extra innings with his two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. The 30-year-old has recorded hits in eight of his last 10 games and has slashed .371/.463/.600 with two homers, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs during that time.