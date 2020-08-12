Walker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.
Walker opened the scoring with a 450-foot blast off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fourth inning. That was the first homer of the year for Walker, who has added 11 RBI, nine runs scored and a .290 batting average in 17 games.
