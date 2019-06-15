Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Bombs 12th homer
Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 10-3 victory over Washington on Saturday.
Walker connected for a solo homer leading off the second inning to tie the game 3-3. He's been slumping in May and June, going 30-for-141 to lower his average by 55 points. Walker now sports a .252/.330/.479 slash line and has driven in 27 runs in 242 at-bats.
