Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Breaks HR drought
Walker went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 9-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Walker's blast was his eighth of the season but first in 18 games. His season is made up of hot stretches followed by cold ones, and he entered Monday's game with a .221 average and .368 slugging percentage over the previous 17 games. Walker doesn't have a long MLB track record, so it looks like opponents are writing the book on him on the fly. In good times and in bad, Walker has struggled with fastballs up in the zone, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Few qualified hitters are swinging and missing more at pitches in the zone, per Fangraphs, and Walker has a 31.1 K%. With opponents making adjustments to Walker, it's up to him adjust to how they pitch to him.
