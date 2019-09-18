Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Marlins. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Walker got back on track after managing only two hits and no RBI in 24 at-bats over his past seven games. The 28-year-old's slugging production has come to a bit of a standstill in the second half, but he doesn't appear in much danger of losing hold of his everyday job at first base with Jake Lamb having an even rougher time at the plate since the All-Star break.