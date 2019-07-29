Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Checks back into lineup
Walker (elbow) will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Marlins.
Walker developed some swelling in his left elbow after he was struck twice by pitches Saturday, resulting in the Diamondbacks holding him out of Sunday's 5-1 loss. Since X-rays cleared Walker of any further damage to his elbow, the slugger merely needed just a day off to recover from the issue. He'll draw back into his usual spot in the heart of the order while Jake Lamb shifts to the bench with lefty Caleb Smith twirling for Miami.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Thinks injury is not serious•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Left elbow swelling•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Gets day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Swats 19th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Scores lone run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start