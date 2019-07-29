Walker (elbow) will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Marlins.

Walker developed some swelling in his left elbow after he was struck twice by pitches Saturday, resulting in the Diamondbacks holding him out of Sunday's 5-1 loss. Since X-rays cleared Walker of any further damage to his elbow, the slugger merely needed just a day off to recover from the issue. He'll draw back into his usual spot in the heart of the order while Jake Lamb shifts to the bench with lefty Caleb Smith twirling for Miami.