Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's victory over the Rockies.

Walker took starter Ty Blach yard in the third inning to bring Tommy Pham around to score and get the Diamondbacks on the board. The long ball was Walker's 26th of the season and his fourth of the last eight games. During that stretch, Walker's 12-for-32 (.375) with 10 RBI and five runs scored.