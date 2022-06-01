Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Walker opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning, and he added an RBI double in the sixth. This was the first baseman's first three-hit game this season, and his ninth multi-hit effort. He's hovered around the Mendoza Line for much of the last two weeks, with his season slash line at .208/.301/.480 in 49 contests. He's added 13 homers, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight doubles.