Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Collects three hits
Walker went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 8-4 win over San Diego.
After two homers in his first two games, Walker was just 5-for-36 in April prior to Sunday's breakout game. He owns a .923 OPS in 52 plate appearances after posting just a .614 OPS in 53 plate appearances last season.
