The Diamondbacks reinstated Walker (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Arizona will get some much-needed lineup reinforcements ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Miami with both Walker and outfielder Tim Locastro (finger) returning from the IL. Walker was sidelined for approximately three weeks with the right oblique strain, but after proving his health during simulated games, he should be ready to take over as Arizona's everyday first baseman. Pavin Smith will likely see more time in the corner outfield as a result.
