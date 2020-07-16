Walker (groin) feels confident he'll be ready to play by Opening Day on July 24 against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Walker suffered the injury during Sunday's intrasquad game when he fully extended while diving for a line drive. On Monday, he underwent an MRI that showed the least severe strain (Grade 1) in his right groin. "I heard it's not a common injury in baseball, but NFL guys when they see it, they're usually back on the field the following Sunday," Walker said. "[I'm] optimistic [because] over the last two or three days it's gotten noticeably less sore." At the very least, the Diamondbacks' starting first baseman thinks he'll be ready to play against the Padres, whether that means being the designated hitter or pinch hitting.