Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Continues power barrage
Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Braves.
Walker took Chad Sobotka deep in the seventh inning to record his sixth homer of the season. After a short slump during which he went 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts across a four-game stretch, Walker has smacked three home runs in his last four games. While Jake Lamb (quad) is progressing, Walker should get the chance to continue his strong run of early season power production for the time being.
