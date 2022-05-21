Walker went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Walker is having himself a week. The first baseman has five hits over 21 at-bats, but four of the hits cleared fences. The homer binge gives him 10 in 40 games, vaulting him to the team lead in the category. He finished 2021 with the same number of home runs over 115 games.