Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Continues surge
Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Walker launched his 11th home run for Arizona's lone tally. He continues to emerge from a slump, bashing his third homer in the last five games. He's batting .400/.429/.900 during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Has two hits, RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Mashes 10th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits ninth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slide continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start