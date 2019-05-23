Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Continues up-and-down season
Walker went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.
Walker has experienced the peaks and valleys most inexperienced major-league hitters endure. He's in a valley right now. The 28-year-old is hitting .184 (16-for-87) with one home run and three RBI over the last 23 games. As Walker's slump stretches on, reinforcements are on the way. Jake Lamb (quadriceps) is ramping up activity and could return by the end of the month. That could have an impact on Walker's playing time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Breaks HR drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Sitting in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Wraps up impressive road trip•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Battling minor hip issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal