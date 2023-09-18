Walker went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Walker was part of Arizona's three-run first inning, knocking in a run on a fielder's choice then scoring what turned out to be the winning run. The Diamondbacks' RBI leader delivered runs in each of the last two games, after going eight straight games without driving in a run. Walker is batting .180 (11-for-61) over 17 games in September.