Walker started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to San Diego.

The hot-hitting Walker got another start Wednesday, the fifth time he's started with a left-hander on the bump, but cooled off in the finale of Arizona's season-opening road trip. The game also featured the first start at third base for Jake Lamb, the batter with whom Walker has been sharing first base. Lamb suffered what's being called a strained quadriceps and is scheduled for an MRI. Pending Lamb's status, Walker is line for more starts at first.