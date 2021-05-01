Walker (oblique) could appear in games at the alternate site this weekend, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Along with Walker, outfielder Tim Locastro (finger) could participate in alternate-site games this weekend, That means both players could potentially return before or during the Diamondbacks' upcoming road trip that begins Tuesday in Miami. Their returns would reshape the lineup, impacting the opportunities for Nick Heath, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith.