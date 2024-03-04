Walker (hand) has begun hitting and could return to game action Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Walker was hit by a pitch on his right hand Thursday and hasn't played since. If he returns Tuesday, Walker should have enough time to get ready for Opening Day.
