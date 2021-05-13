Walker (oblique) expects to return sooner from his current stay on the injured list than he did when he landed on the IL with the same injury April 12, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Walker, who was placed on the injured list for a second time due to a right oblique strain, underwent an MRI on Wednesday that indicated the severity of the injury is better than it was a month ago. That leaves him optimistic that he can beat the 21-day/18-game absence he experienced the first time on the IL.