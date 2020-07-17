Walker (groin) could resume baseball activities this weekend, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Walker, who injured the groin on Sunday of this week, is confident he'll ready to play Opening Day, whether that be as a first baseman, designated hitter or pinch hitter. If he's unable to start on the field, then Jake Lamb would be the likely fill-in.
