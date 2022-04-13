Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.
Walker tied the game with his sixth-inning solo shot off Houston reliever Bryan Abreu though that would be the only offense Arizona could muster Tuesday. The 31-year-hold should continue to provide power in the heart of Arizona's lineup, but he has only one additional hit on top of two home runs thus far.
