Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Walker tied the game with his sixth-inning solo shot off Houston reliever Bryan Abreu though that would be the only offense Arizona could muster Tuesday. The 31-year-hold should continue to provide power in the heart of Arizona's lineup, but he has only one additional hit on top of two home runs thus far.