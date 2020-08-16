Walker went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Walker has hit safely in four of the Diamondbacks' last five games, and he has produced multi-hit performances in each one of those four contests. The first baseman is hitting for .286 with seven extra-base hits in 49 at-bats this month, but he has also struck out in 26.4 percent of his plate appearances in that span.