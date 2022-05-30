Walker isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta.
Walker will get a breather after he went 1-for-12 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games. Pavin Smith is shifting to first base while Jose Herrera enters the lineup behind the plate.
