Walker is considered day-to-day after suffering a bruise and laceration under his right eye during Saturday's loss to Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury when a low throw from Josh Rojas bounced up and struck him in the face, forcing him to leave the contest. Walker's availability for Sunday's season finale is up in the air due to the injuries, though it appears he avoided any serious issues.