Walker went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 12-8 win over Colorado.
Walker's first-inning double snapped an 0-for-10 skid and knocked in the first of two runs he delivered. Prior to that hitless run, Walker had been a consistent producer for a Diamondbacks' offense that has been slow to start. He leads Arizona with eight doubles and has 10 RBI through 16 games.
