Walker was diagnosed with a deep bruise near his nose after being struck by a pitch during his eighth-inning at-bat in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers, the Associated Press reports.

Walker drew the start at first base and hit cleanup with Paul Goldschmidt resting in the series opener, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before exiting after the hit by pitch. Manager Torey Lovullo relayed afterwards that Walker was sent in for a CT scan, which indicated the 27-year-old avoided any facial fractures. While it sounds like Walker avoided a major scare, it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of action for the Diamondbacks' final five games of 2018 for precautionary purposes.