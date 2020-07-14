An MRI revealed Walker has a strained right groin Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Walker is day-to-day and remains optimistic about being ready for Opening Day. The 29-year-old earned the starting first base job toward the end of last season, slashing .259/.348/.476 with 29 home runs and 73 RBI across 603 plate appearances. Walker could enter a platoon role with the left-handed hitting Jake Lamb depending on his health and success at the plate early in the season.
