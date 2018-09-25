Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Done for season
Walker (nose) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It was originally thought the Walker was dealing with a deep bruise after being struck by a pitch during his eighth-inning at-bat in Monday's loss, but further tests revealed facial fractures, effectively ending his season. The 27-year-old hit just .163/.226/.388 with three homers through 37 games with the Diamondbacks this year.
