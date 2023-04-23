Walker was hit by a pitch on the left forearm Saturday and was wearing an ice wrap following the game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Walker, who remained in the game after getting plunked in the eighth inning, told reporters that X-rays on the arm came back negative. He's played the last 10 games, and the Diamondbacks could use the HBP to give him a day off Sunday, the series finale with the Padres.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers, steals base in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Hits start coming•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Belts first long ball•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Returns in big way•