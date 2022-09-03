Walker went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Walker's finally experiencing some good luck, and has his average up to a season-high .237 following Friday's win. Despite being in the upper percentiles of hard-hit and barrel rate all season, the first baseman's sub-.200 BABIP kept his average low through the first half of the season. He's been more fortunate since the All-Star break, posting a .306 average while the BABIP has climbed to .231.