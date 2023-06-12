Walker went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Down to his final strike in the ninth inning, Walker ripped his second double of the game, driving in two to give Arizona a 6-5 lead. The 32-year-old Walker is off to a nice start in June, batting .313 (10-for-32) with an .830 OPS through eight games. Overall, Walker is slashing .252/.315/.474 with 12 homers. 38 RBI and 37 runs scored through 257 plate appearances this season.