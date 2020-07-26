Walker started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.
It was the second straight start at DH for Walker, who nursed a sore groin over the final week of summer camp. The Diamondbacks' offense was held to three runs over the first two games, but Walker has stood out. He's knocked in a run in each of the first two games and is 2-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
