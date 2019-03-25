Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Earns roster spot
Walker has made the Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Walker earned the roster spot with a productive spring, slashing 370/.434/.609 over 52 plate appearances. He'll be the primary backup at first base where Jake Lamb is expected to be the everyday starter.
